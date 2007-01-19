Adaptive Lighting & Controls Adds Two Regional Technical Representatives to Serve Boston Area

Salt Lake City and Boston, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/19/2007 --Adaptive Lighting & Controls, LLC today announced the signing of John Lombardo and Brad Keyes as two of its newest technical representatives in the state of Massachusetts. In their new roles, Lombardo and Keyes will attend local client meetings, propose and develop presentations and lead construction management on all Adaptive projects in the greater Boston area.



“The Adaptive projects I have been involved with showed a completely innovative approach to lighting design,” Lombardo said. “I have been in this industry my entire professional career and I think this partnership will bring new resources, knowledge and skills to the projects we provide for the Boston community.”



Lombardo has dedicated 24 years to the electrical and specialty lighting industry. He typically manages electrical installations throughout the planning, design, pricing and job-site management stages and enjoys both commercial and high-end residential lighting and control projects. Throughout his career, Lombardo has been affiliated with industry organizations such as The National Redesign Industry (NARI), the Massachusetts Electrical Contractors Association (MECA) and National Fire Protection Association (NFPA).



Brad Keyes is the co-owner and vice-president of Keyes North Atlantic, Inc., a Boston area company dedicated to providing whole home care. As a member of upper-management, Keyes identifies and implements special projects that affect the long-term goals of the company. Keyes has conducted training for CEU credits and various electro-mechanical topics and received an AS degree in Mechanical Engineering from Northwestern University.



“Lombardo and Keyes have a combined half century of specialty lighting and controls experience,” said Glenn M. Johnson, founder and principal lighting designer of Adaptive. “Their vast network of contacts and satisfied customers will give us the opportunity to show many families in the Boston area just what lighting and control design can do to enhance a residence or any architectural structure.”



About Adaptive Lighting & Controls, LLC:

Adaptive Lighting & Controls, LLC has emerged as the nation’s premier lighting design and engineering firm for residential properties valued at more than $3 million, as well as specialty commercial properties. Adaptive Lighting & Controls’ design and engineering staff have literally created the processes utilizing an innovative and creative approach to the artistic application of lighting, engineering and technical controls design. Adaptive's complete design service menu includes: Lighting Design and Specifications, Lighting Control Design, Lighting Control Processor Programming, Electrical Engineering, Lighting Installation Management, Final Aim & Tune, Scene Setting, Landscape Lighting Design & Specifications, Motorized Blinds & Shades Design, Telephone Systems Design, Home Network Systems Design, Distributed Audio Video Design, Security Systems Coordination, and Systems Integration Design. As a valuable member of the build design team, Adaptive's documentation and processes greatly enhance the living and work environment. As such, Adaptive has successfully coupled artistic lighting, technical controls and engineering skills into the first professional design organization focusing completely on these areas of expertise for the custom residential and specialty commercial worlds.



