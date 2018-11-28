ReleaseWire Acquires SenFluence

Milwaukee, WI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/28/2018 --ReleaseWire, a leading provider of online media engagement solutions, today announced it has acquired SenFluence from Trackur LLC. SenFluence provides API based social media and news media monitoring services to businesses and software developers. This acquisition represents a significant step forward in ReleaseWire's efforts to expand the suite of media engagement product offered to its clients.



Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.



ReleaseWire will continue to offer the API based solutions of SenFluence to software developers, now under the brand 'SenFluence for Developers'. Additionally, ReleaseWire will launch two new social media and news media monitoring products in the beginning of 2019, 'SenFluence for Business' and 'SenFluence for ReleaseWire'.



SenFluence for Business is a full featured social media and news media monitoring application designed as a standalone product for business and agencies alike.



SenFluence for ReleaseWire is a fully integrated social media and news media monitoring solution designed to help ReleaseWire clients to monitor their brand and PR engagement.



"Business of all sizes are finding it increasingly important to listen to their audiences," said Daniel R. Jones, Founder and CEO of ReleaseWire. "The technology that powers SenFluence allows ReleaseWire to quickly expand our product offerings in the social media and news media monitoring space."



For more information on SenFluence visit: https://www.senfluence.com/



About SenFluence

SenFluence (sentiment + influence) helps brands of all sizes understand their audience with intelligent social media and news media insights. SenFluence provides detailed analysis of each social media or news media mentions, giving clients a complete understanding of the sentiment and influence of each mention.



About ReleaseWire LLC

ReleaseWire is a leading online newswire service and media engagement platform, designed for and used by businesses of all sizes, including nonprofit organizations. ReleaseWire connects marketers and communicators to journalists, editors, bloggers and publishers around the world. ReleaseWire's powerful media engagement tools include a press release publisher with full optimization control, hosted newsrooms, press release analytics, multimedia distribution, and a media CRM application.



Founded by a former IT journalist, ReleaseWire provides its clients with comprehensive online reach while supporting quality media relationships. ReleaseWire is trusted by over 100,000 businesses and organizations in over 120 countries.



For more information about ReleaseWire and its services visit http://www.releasewire.com or call 855-593-5640 (US), or 1-414-999-1300 (International).



