ReleaseWire Launches Newsmakers Podcast Network Division

Green Bay, WI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/09/2015 --ReleaseWire LLC, operators of ReleaseWire, an online media engagement platform and SBWire, an online press release distribution service for small businesses, today announced the launch of its new division, Newsmakers Podcast Network (http://www.npcn.tv). Newsmakers Podcast Network is a new podcast network, offering several premium content podcasts. During the initial launch, Newsmakers Podcast Network will include a number of business and entertainment related shows. Newsmakers Podcast Network expects to add additional podcasts, bringing the total show count to 20 podcasts, during the first half of 2016.



Newsmakers Podcast Network is now available online at http://www.npcn.tv. Podcasts are available to listen to online or download. Newsmakers Podcasts Network podcasts are also available on many 3rd party sites an applications including iTunes, YouTube and SoundCloud, providing listeners the opportunity to listen to shows on their schedule.



"We are thrilled to be unveiling our lineup of podcasts," said Daniel Jones, Founder and CEO of ReleaseWire LLC. "We are committed to expanding Newsmakers Podcast Network by providing new and compelling content covering many topics and interests.



Newsmakers Podcast Network is advertising supported and will offer in-line adverting, display advertising and show sponsorship opportunities. Brands will have the ability to target listeners by show, category or over the entire network.



At launch, Newsmakers Podcast Networks lineup includes:



Small Business Newsmakers – Featuring Interviews with innovative, creative and insightful entrepreneurs.



Gaming Buzz - By gamers, for gamers. Gaming Buzz discusses gaming news, game collecting, game reviews, opinions and more.



TCG Buzz - Show hosts discuss the ever evolving world of trading card games.



Newsmakers Podcast Network has also begun production on several additional in-house podcasts, and is actively seeking new external partnerships in an effort to increase the content offered via the network.



About Newsmakers Podcast Network

Founded in 2015 and based in Green Bay, WI, Newsmakers Podcast Network was created with the goal of providing the information that people want most while also creating tools for success for new and emerging content creators. From shows about small businesses to video games, Newsmakers Podcast Network provides listeners with a great way to keep up-to-date with the topics that matter most to them.



Newsmakers Podcast Network podcasts are released on a weekly or bi-weekly basis and can be found on the company's website as well as many 3rd party services such as Apple iTunes and YouTube.



About ReleaseWire LLC

ReleaseWire is a leading online newswire service and media engagement platform, designed for and used by businesses of all sizes, including nonprofit organizations. ReleaseWire connects marketers and communicators to journalists, editors, bloggers and publishers around the world. ReleaseWire's powerful media engagement tools include a press release publisher with full optimization control, hosted newsrooms, press release analytics, multimedia distribution, and a media CRM application.



Founded by a former IT journalist, ReleaseWire provides its clients with comprehensive online reach while supporting quality media relationships. ReleaseWire is trusted by over 95,000 businesses and organizations in over 120 countries.