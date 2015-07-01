ReleaseWire Launches Two New Services That Empower Marketers

Green Bay, WI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/01/2015 --ReleaseWire is pleased to announce the launch of the all new SBWire online press release distribution service. Along with this announcement, ReleaseWire further announces major updates to Connect by ReleaseWire, the free business focused social network.



Longtime customers of ReleaseWire will recognize the name SBWire. For many years SBWire was operated as a separate brand, until ReleaseWire and SBWire joined forces in 2014.



The all new SBWire builds on the tradition of providing small to medium sized businesses with effective and affordable press release distribution services, while adding many new features and benefits. SBWire works with ReleaseWire's press release publisher, making the process of drafting a press release efficient and easy to understand for press release beginners and seasoned professionals.



Press Releases distributed by SBWire are syndicated to over 200 media websites in the US and made available to many search engines, syndication services and self-subscribed journalists and bloggers.



SBWire provides an easy entry point into press release distribution for businesses, while giving them the ability to upgrade to the full ReleaseWire media engagement platform as their needs grow.



SBWire services are offered OnDemand (pay-as-you-go) or by a monthly subscription plan.



SBWire provides each account holder with a dedicated account manager who helps them work to achieve their goals, and to improve results, from their press release marketing efforts.



"We are extremely excited about the launch of the all-new SBWire," said Daniel R. Jones, Founder and CEO of ReleaseWire. "This new service builds on our strong commitment to supporting the unique marketing needs of small businesses."



For more information on SBWire please visit: http://www.sbwire.com/



Connect by ReleaseWire allows clients to create full featured business and professional profiles, helping them to connect to consumers, other businesses and journalists.



Consumers visiting Connect can use the custom search tools to locate businesses who offer the products and services they desire. Searches can be refined based on location and industry.



Using Connect professional profiles, marketers can highlight their experience and expertise. Marketers and journalists can work together in unique new ways to share information, thus developing a better working relationship.



Connect is fully integrated into all ReleaseWire services, making the sharing of information easy. ReleaseWire clients need only to enter their business information once..



For more information on Connect, or to open a free account, please visit: http://connect.releasewire.com/



About ReleaseWire

ReleaseWire is a leading online newswire service and media engagement platform, designed for and used by businesses of all sizes, including nonprofit organizations. ReleaseWire connects marketers and communicators to journalists, editors, bloggers and publishers around the world. ReleaseWire's powerful media engagement tools include a press release publisher with full optimization control, hosted newsrooms, press release analytics, multimedia distribution, and a media CRM application. Founded by a former IT journalist, ReleaseWire provides its clients with comprehensive online reach while supporting quality media relationships. ReleaseWire is trusted by over 90,000 businesses and organizations in over 120 countries.



For more information about ReleaseWire and its media engagement services visit http://www.releasewire.com or call 1-855-593-5640 (US), or 1-920-593-5640 (International).