ReleaseWire Celebrates 10 Years of Providing Effective and Affordable Media Engagement Solutions

Green Bay, WI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/13/2015 --ReleaseWire (http://www.releasewire.com/), a leading provider of online media engagement solutions, is pleased to announce a major milestone in its history as they celebrate their tenth anniversary. In an ever-changing industry where many providers have come and gone, ReleaseWire has been successful in adapting to its customer's needs with continued innovation.



"I am extremely proud of the growth of ReleaseWire," said Daniel R. Jones, Founder and CEO of ReleaseWire. "Our team works continually to expand our product and service offering by integrating our vast knowledge of the media engagement process along with feedback from our clients."



In October of 2005, Daniel Jones was a technology journalist covering downloadable software products. Mr. Jones observed the difficulty small businesses had in obtaining media engagement services due to budget concerns, difficultly of use and lack of personalized customer service. Additionally, Mr. Jones realized that journalists struggled with the large volume of non-targeted, often low quality press releases they received on a daily basis. He set out to create a solution from both needs by creating SBWire now known as ReleaseWire.



SBWire quickly grew from a single person operation to a team of highly trained innovative individuals, developing new products and services making media engagement easy for businesses of all sizes, while giving journalists control to decide not only what types of content they receive, but also full control over the quality of content.



In 2008, SBWire launched SBWire Hosted, an online newsroom website hosting solution, allowing businesses to provide journalists with access to company news, background information, staff biographies and more.



In 2009, SBWire created the SBWire for Non-Profits program, providing major discounts on media engagement services to qualified non-profit organizations.



2010 saw the addition of SBWire Connect, a full-featured social network designed to make it easier for business communicators to connect with journalists.



In 2011, SBWire developed SBWire CRM, a full featured contact relationship management solution, designed specifically for the unique media engagement process.



2012 was a busy year for SBWire with the addition of SBWire Analytics, a detailed, data-driven statistics application that gave business communicators a new level of understanding for their press release's effectiveness. SBWire expanded its distribution network to include many additional media outlets and added refined tools for journalists and bloggers.



In 2013, SBWire moved to its current headquarters located in the Broadway District of downtown Green Bay, WI. The new location offered many new benefits and allowed SBWire to expand its employee base.



In 2014, SBWire acquired ReleaseWire, a well-known provider of online press release distribution services. After the close of the acquisition, SBWire rebranded as ReleaseWire.



Also in 2014, ReleaseWire began offering dedicated account managers to each of our clients, who work with them directly to achieve their media engagement goals.



In 2015 ReleaseWire re-launched the SBWire brand name for its small business specific solutions.



ReleaseWire has several new products and services in development with anticipated launch dates in the later part of 2015 and early 2016.



For more information on ReleaseWire please visit http://www.releasewire.com/



About ReleaseWire

ReleaseWire is a leading online newswire service and media engagement platform, designed for and used by businesses of all sizes, including nonprofit organizations. ReleaseWire connects marketers and communicators to journalists, editors, bloggers and publishers around the world. ReleaseWire's powerful media engagement tools include a press release publisher with full optimization control, hosted newsrooms, press release analytics, multimedia distribution, and a media CRM application. Founded by a former IT journalist, ReleaseWire provides its clients with comprehensive online reach while supporting quality media relationships. ReleaseWire is trusted by over 95,000 businesses and organizations in over 120 countries.



For more information about ReleaseWire and its media engagement services visit http://www.releasewire.com or call 1-855-593-5640 (US), or 1-920-593-5640 (International).