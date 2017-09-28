Reliable and High-Quality Collingwood Lights Give Better Value for Money at Downlights Direct

Rochdale, England -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/28/2017 --Collingwood Lighting is seen as one of the most reliable brands when it comes to LED lights in the UK. And at Downlights Direct, customers can choose from a wide range of Collingwood lights at much lower prices than found elsewhere.



Downlights Direct has partnered with a lot of lighting manufacturers which have an established reputation, but one of its partners, Collingwood Lighting, has a more stable and solid reputation than most. Downlights Direct attests, "Collingwood Lighting (is) a market leader of high performance LED lighting products. Widely regarded as the most reliable brand on the market, their products are built to last and contain the highest quality LED chips and materials.



There are different kinds of Collingwood Lighting products available through Downlights Direct, and the selection includes not only the increasingly popular downlights but also ground lights, spike lights, wall lights, and LED lamps, as well as controllers, LED drivers, and other lighting accessories. The selection of downlights offered by Collingwood Lighting includes the popular Halers H2 Pro Fire Rated LED Downlight (IP65), which is only £27.19 at Downlights Direct. Its regular price in other shops is £46.80, so customers who choose to purchase at Downlights Direct have a substantial saving of as much as 42%. Another popular Collingwood Lighting downlight is the Halers H2 Lite Fire Rated Downlight, available for a mere £15, which already includes VAT. In other shops, the same product is sold for as much as £28.68. By shopping at Downlights Direct, customers can save up to 48% on this highly-popular product.



When it comes to ground lights, Collingwood Lighting has an extensive range as well. Downlights Direct says more about the ground lights produced by the manufacturer: "Collingwood LED ground lights offer superior quality and reliability. Their modern looking range has remained the market leader for many years. Although reassuringly more expensive than other brands, they are certainly built to last and withstand the elements for years to come." One such example is the ever-popular Collingwood 3.6W LED Ground Light (240V), which is offered at £145.58 (including VAT) by Downlights Direct. In other shops, this same product would retail for as much as £223.98.



As Downlights Direct already knows, customers who skimp on quality can end up losing more over time. The importance of choosing quality lighting cannot be denied, especially if it is to be used in commercial and business premises. And, thanks to Downlights Direct's partnership with Collingwood, the prices for such lights are still a lot lower than in other shops and suppliers.



About Downlights Direct

Downlights Direct is a renowned lighting product supplier in the UK. To find out more about its Collingwood Lighting products, visit the Downlights Direct website.