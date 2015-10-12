Relief for Tinnitus Sufferers According to New Study

Marshall, VA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/12/2015 --For those patients suffering from the debilitating effects of tinnitus in the United States, researchers in Oregon believe that they have developed a treatment regimen, utilizing magnetic pulses to the brain, which reportedly provides an easing of symptoms for up to six months. According to healthcare professionals, there is no known cure for the condition.



Affecting over 45-million Americans each year, tinnitus is the clinical term for the condition that causes patients to complain about "ringing in the ears. Additional complaints include hearing buzzing, and hissing sounds that can present as either an intermittent or constant sound that is debilitating to the patient.



For patients in Northern Virginia looking for an ear specialist, Marshall-based practice, Northern Virginia Otolaryngology Associates, PC, recommends early treatment for ear conditions that target the inner ear. A byproduct of hearing loss, tinnitus is caused by damage to the inner ear, but there are competing theories as to why this happens, which is why all sufferers should seek out an examination from a board certified otolaryngologist to properly assess the situation. Otolaryngologists agree that exposure to loud noises may play a factor in developing the condition.



The Oregon study included participants who had suffered from tinnitus for at least a year, and the results published in the July edition of JAMA Otolaryngology—Head & Neck Surgery. Researchers targeted patients with transcranial magnetic stimulation treatments of 2,000 magnetic pulses per session for 10 consecutive days.



While the only approved use for transcranial magnetic stimulation in the United States is currently for treating depression, the study holds the promise of alleviating the tinnitus symptoms that patients complain are ruining their lives.



As mentioned, loud noises are thought to be at the heart of tinnitus causes, and members of the military are at high risk for the condition owing to their military service. According to Dr. Jairo Torres, board certified in otolaryngology, and owner of Northern Virginia Otolaryngology Associates, PC, the high number of active service members and retired military personnel, the region's population is especially prone to being at risk for developing tinnitus.



About Northern Virginia Otolaryngology Associates, PC

Since opening their doors in 2015, under the guidance of Dr. Jairo Torres, the staff at Northern Virginia Otolaryngology Associates, PC has been dedicated to treating the ear, nose, and throat concerns of Marshall, Virginia residents. Dr. Torres has been practicing medicine for more than a quarter of a century, and his office provides a warm and caring atmosphere for patients in distress, and seeking answers for a wide array of health conditions.



For more information, visit http://www.novaentdoctor.com/