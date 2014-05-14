RE/MAX Nova Appoints Amine Saidane as New IT Director

Halifax, NS -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/14/2014 --Bringing his expertise in the IT industry to the fore Halifax, Canada’s own Amine Saidane has been named RE/MAX nova’s new IT Director. With over ten years of experience working within the IT industry, Amine Saidane will bring a new and welcomed level of leadership. Amine Saidane is set to combine his diverse communication skills with his understanding of the real estate market with the most innovative IT solutions for the industry. Proficient in Arabic, French and English the industry professional is well-equipped to manage IT resources as well as client services and also empower the company’s Real Estate agents with leading-edge IT solutions.



Amine Saidane said of the new position, “It is a true honor to accept the position of IT Director with RE/MAX nova. It comes with its own set of challenges and I hope that we can together re-affirm the brokerage’s leading position and help shape the future of IT in the Real Estate industry. It’s a very exciting moment for RE/MAX nova and me.” Amine Saidane graduated with a Scientific Bachelor Degree in Computer Science from the Université de Moncton in 2006.



RE/MAX nova provides an impressive presence in the marketplace with a network of realtors that give both buyers and sellers a competitive advantage. This tact assures that RE/MAX nova stays an integral part of a global network providing clients with viable, worldwide relocation options. With deals negotiated at a high level of expertise and care the Nova Scotia real estate company seeks to achieve outstanding results for home buyers and sellers alike. Engaging in community efforts RE/MAX Nova sponsors Children’s Miracle Network which supports 170 children’s hospitals including the IWK Health Centere Foundation located in Halifax.



About RE/MAX Nova

RE/MAX Nova is a full-service real estate firm founded in 1996 that covers the Halifax Regional Municipality in Nova Scotia, Canada. The HRM real estate firm has offices in Dartmouth, Fall River, Sackville and Porters Lake in addition to Halifax. Providing the optimum care to clients throughout the region RE/MAX Nova has over 100 real estate agents and is thereby classified as the largest team of professional RE/MAX REALTORS® in Nova Scotia.



Contact:

Amine Saidane

IT Director

(902) 449-4060

asaidane@remaxnova.ca



Website:

http://www.remaxnova.com



Social Media:

http://www.fb.com/RemaxNovaHRM

http://www.twitter.com/RemaxNovaHRM