Milwaukee WI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/11/2015 --If you're trying to secure a promotion, make a sale or rally support for an idea, Mark Rodgers can help. The persuasion expert and author of "Persuasion Equation: The Subtle Science of Getting Your Way" (AMACOM) will be featured in an interactive webinar on Tuesday, Dec. 15, at noon (EST).



This free 60-minute session, titled "How You and I Can See It My Way," is part of the "Soundview Live" webinar series and will help participants set and achieve their persuasion priorities.



A Soundview Live event is an interactive conversation in which business experts like Rodgers chat with Soundview's editors and listeners. Questions are encouraged, and listeners come away with clear business principles they can apply to their company and career.



Rodgers will merge research and real-world applications to reveal what drives decisions, as well as introduce participants to the persuasion equation: a powerful combination of factors proven to speed agreement.



Participants will learn:



- The surprising reasons people say "yes"

- The three persuasion precepts and how to set persuasion priorities

- How to win trust and leverage credibility

- The secrets of verbal and nonverbal "power language"

- Key heuristics and biases that influence decision-making

- How to radiate an aura of expertise

- Why positive self-talk is the key to persuasive efforts

- How to build a business case that appeals to both heart and mind



Here is the link to register: https://cc.readytalk.com/r/9lmj54xvt5zm&eom



Attendance is free for all Soundview subscribers.



Soundview also provides easy-to-read eight-page text summaries and 20-minute audio summaries of full-length business books, and it named "Persuasion Equation" one of 2015's "30 Best Business Books."



For the summaries, click here: http://blog.summary.com/2015/09/21/the-subtle-science-of-getting-your-way



Participants who would like to read the book before the Dec. 15 webinar can download "Persuasion Equation" for free (a $14.95 value) for a limited time: http://response.amanet.org/freegift



View the book's trailer here: http://bit.ly/1CFKTme



TO REQUEST A REVIEW COPY OF "PERSUASION EQUATION" OR TO INTERVIEW MARK RODGERS, PLEASE CONTACT:

Michael Popke

Two Lakes Media Group

michael@twolakesmedia.com

608-576-4276



About Mark Rodgers

Mark Rodgers is a principal partner of the Peak Performance Business Group, which helps clients dramatically improve their ability to persuade – often achieving astonishing results. An award-winning author, speaker and sought-after consultant, Mark is one of only 500 people in the world to have earned the National Speakers Association's Certified Speaking Professional designation, and his work has attracted clients as diverse as the Harley-Davidson Motor Company and the Executive Education Program at the University of Wisconsin School of Business, as well as dozens of other leading companies and organizations. Mark also is the author of "Accelerate the Sale: Kick-Start Your Personal Selling Style to Close More Sales, Faster" (McGraw-Hill, 2011), which quickly landed on "Inc." magazine's list of best-selling business books, and he has published more than 100 articles in a variety of business-to-business publications.