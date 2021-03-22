Remote Proctoring Company Offers National E-Learning Scholarship

Richmond, VA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/22/2021 --Proctor360, an emerging company that offers secure online exam proctoring for schools and professional certification bodies, is announcing a nationwide scholarship to support E-Learning students. Each semester, the $1,000 scholarship will be awarded to students seeking to take academic and vocational classes online.



Proctor360's CEO, Ganga Bathula, commented on the crucial role that online classes and testing play in improving access to education. "The COVID-19 pandemic fanned the flames of an ongoing challenge to make education affordable and accessible for anyone who wants to learn," he said. "We launched Proctor360 to make online test proctoring a viable option for critical academic and professional exams that ordinarily require in-person testing, and now we want to support students who can make the most of distance education. That's what this scholarship is about."



Application for the E-Learning scholarship is generally open to any student enrolled or accepted into an online degree program with an accredited college or vocational training program. Submissions will be accepted on Proctor360's website for the first round of scholarships between April 15th and May 31st. More information on criteria and submission guidelines can be found at https://proctor360.com/scholarships/remote-learning-excellence.



Proctor360 is a rising player in remote proctoring that offers secure online test monitoring for academic and professional certification exams. Unlike other proctoring services, their platform features options for capturing a 360° total view of the test-taker's room for the most secure exams that would ordinarily require in-person testing. They also offer traditional webcam test proctoring, AI proctoring, as well as a SaaS solution that lets colleges and live testing centers use their own staff to proctor their students' exams online. The number of universities, community colleges, and technical schools using the Proctor360 platform continues to grow.