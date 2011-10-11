Eugene, OR -- (ReleaseWire) --10/11/2011 --Coast Computer Services announced today the introduction of Remote Virus Removal and Technical Support Services for residential and business customers using Microsoft Windows XP, Windows Vista and Windows 7. Coast Computer Services can remotely access customer computers and provide complete technical support to customers in any location throughout the United States.



Using remote access software, technical support professionals at Coast Computer Services can easily attach to a customer computer and observe the technical problem being experienced by the customer. Utilizing their technical knowledge and experience, technical support professionals are then capable of remotely resolving technical problems in a timely and professional manner.



All staff at Coast Computer Services are American, native English speaking technical support professionals with a minimum of 19 years of experience in Virus Removal and Technical Support. You will find communicating with Coast Computer Services to be completely painless because all staff are fluent in conversational English.



Coast Computer Services understands the importance of listening to their customers. Their number one priority is meeting their customer's needs. With this goal in mind, they strive every day to provide the best technical support in the United States.



Call Coast Computer Services today at (541) 997-0700 or visit them on the web at http://www.mycoastcomputers.com.



About Coast Computer Services

Since 1992, Coast Computer Services has provided nationwide technical support to residential and business customers using Microsoft Windows. Coast Computer Services also provides business customers with Professional Web Design, Web Application Development, Business Computer Networks, Database Development and Custom Programming.



Technical Support



Coast Computer Services provides technical support for residential and business customers throughout the United States.



Technical support includes Virus Removal, Spyware Removal, Windows Error Resolution, Printer Problem Resolution, Email Problem Resolution, Software Problem Resolution, Hardware Problem Resolution, Software Installation and Removal, Driver Installation and Removal, Data Recovery, Registry Repair, Password Recovery and Wired/Wireless Networking.

If you are experiencing a technical issue of any kind involving Microsoft Windows, we are here to help.



Professional Web Design and Web Application Development



Coast Computer Services develops fully customized websites for businesses throughout the United States.

Websites have included Online Stores, Picture Galleries, Image Panning, Marketing Text Development, Search Engine Optimization, Credit Card Merchant Solutions, Streaming Audio and Video, Newsfeeds, Knowledgebases, Help Desk Systems and Many Others.



Websites have utilized the following technologies: LAMP (Linux - Apache - MySQL - PHP), AJAX (Asynchronous JavaScript - XML), jQuery, phpMyAdmin, Adobe Flash, Adobe Actionscript, Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Dreamweaver, Adobe Illustrator, UserCake, RDF (Resource Description Framework), API (Application Programming Interface), HTML(Hypertext Markup Language), DHTML (Dynamic Hypertext Markup Language), XHTML (Extensible Hypertext Markup Language), Perl, RSS (Really Simple Syndication) and CSS (Cascading Style Sheets).



Business Computer Networks



Coast Computer Services installs and supports business computer networks throughout the United States.

Business computer networks have included Active Directory, Group Policies, User Account Management, NTFS Permissions, Folder Shares, Printer Shares, Print Servers, Printer Redirection, Shared Modems, Patch Management, Windows Updates, Windows Service Packs, Security Analysis, Server Monitoring, Traffic Analysis, Network Inventory, Software Licensing, Network Design/Implementation, Firewall Configuration, Email Migration/Conversion, IT Policies and Procedures, Technical Documentation, Remote Access, Remote Control, Email, Antivirus, Troubleshooting, Preventative Maintenance and Disaster Recovery.



Business computer networks have utilized the following technologies: Microsoft Windows Server, Microsoft Windows Small Business Server, RedHat Enterprise Linux, Novell Intranetware 4.11 and Novell Netware 3.12/4.1, Microsoft Exchange Server, Microsoft SQL Server, Microsoft Remote Web Workplace, Microsoft Remote Desktop, Terminal Services, Terminal Services Web Access, Printer Redirection, Microsoft Internet Information Server, Microsoft Sharepoint, Sage MAS90, Symantec Backup Exec, Symantec Backup Exec System Recovery, Trend Micro Worry Free Business Security, Symantec Endpoint Protection, Dameware Mini Remote Control, Forward/Reverse VNC (Virtual Network Computing) and Watchguard MUVPN (Mobile User Virtual Private Network), Novell Managewise, Novell ZenWorks, Intel LANDesk and many others.



Database Development and Custom Programming



Coast Computer Services develops fully customized database applications for businesses throughout the United States.



Database development has included 2D Barcode Automation, Case Management, Inventory Management, Client Management, Document Management, Project Management, Parts and Repair Management, Time and Materials Management, Purchase Order Processing, Work Order Processing, File Transfers, Automated Report Distribution, Complex Report Design, Lead Generation, Lead Analysis, Cause Analysis, Cost Analysis, Log Analysis,Image Retrieval, Image Manipulation, Data Retrieval, Data Manipulation, Webpage Retrieval, Webpage Manipulation, Email Retrieval, Email Manipulation, Telephone Keypad To English Dictionary Translation, CAD Drawing Management, Room Reservation, Point of Sale, Quality Assurance, Knowledgebase and Many Others.



Database applications have utilized the following technologies: LAMP (Linux - Apache - MySQL - PHP), AJAX (Asynchronous JavaScript - XML), phpMyAdmin, jQuery, UserCake, Microsoft SQL Server, Microsoft Access, Microsoft Visual Basic, Microsoft VBScript, Microsoft ActiveX, Adobe Flash, RSS (Really Simple Syndication) and Perl.



(C) Copyright 2011, Coast Computer Services, LLC. All rights reserved.