Renal Impairment Clinical Trials Now Enrolling at Avail Clinical Research in DeLand, Florida

There are around 26 million Americans living with chronic kidney disease. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimate that as many as 1 in 10 adults have developed some level of renal impairment. There's a critical need for improved methods of prevention and treatment. The team at Avail is looking for adults in DeLand who'd like to participate in a renal impairment clinical trial.



The benefits of clinical trial participation include:

- Access to premium medical care free-of-charge

- Access to medical treatment without needing to have health insurance

- The opportunity to take a more direct role in their health care



Those who participate are not charged for any of the study-related care they receive during the research study. Any additional screenings or medication required during the clinical trial will be provided free of charge. Volunteers in Florida are eligible to receive compensation for their time and any travel required to participate.



Signs and Symptoms of Kidney Disease and Renal Impairment



The kidneys can experience impaired function without producing many noticeable symptoms at first. However the warnings signs will start to mount as waste products begin to build in the body. Unfortunately, it's still possible for renal impairment symptoms to be overlooked until end-stage kidney disease develops or complete kidney failure occurs.



All of the following symptoms could signal the development of kidney disease:

- Excess fluid in the body

- Nausea and vomiting

- Anemia

- Weakness and fatigue

- Loss of appetite

- Urine output increase or decrease

- Trouble sleeping

- Severe muscle cramping or twitching

- Mental impairment



One of the most common causes of acute kidney injury in America is uncontrolled diabetes. This can lead to a condition known as diabetic nephropathy.



It can cause:

- Increased blood pressure

- A loss of excess proteins in the urine

- Higher cholesterol and triglyceride levels



Blood sugar levels can drop as the kidney damage becomes more pronounced, since they won't be able to handle the excess insulin in the blood stream. The team at Avail is also enrolling for their diabetic nephropathy clinical trials.



Qualifying for a Clinical Trial at Avail



Avail Clinical Research is interested in hearing from anyone who would like to participate in a clinical trial.



However, there are a few important things that research volunteers should understand:

- The team is only enrolling people who have been diagnosed with some form of renal impairment, CKD or diabetic nephropathy



- Health insurance is not a requirement in order to participate in a clinical trial



- Participants are expected to comply with all study-related procedures



- Persons must return a signed informed consent form in order to be eligible for enrollment



Please note: Each participant reserves the right to exit the research study at any point they deem necessary. For more information, please see the NIH's Patient Bill of Rights.



About The Premier Phase I Clinic in Central Florida

Avail maintains a 14,500 square foot, state-of-the-art research facility that is located within walking distance of Florida Hospital DeLand. The clinic's staff has worked closely with the hospital in the past, but is equipped to conduct clinical trials for indications like renal impairment, osteoarthritis and diabetes. Avail also maintains a fully functional call center on site.



The dedicated Phase I unit is one of the best in the Sunshine State and can accommodate up to 50 overnight patients at a time. Their Phase I team has decades of combined experience and will ensure that each participant's needs are met during their stay at the clinic.



For Sponsors and CRO's



Looking for the best clinic for your next clinical trial? With more than 800 successful trials under their belt, Avail has a proven time and again that it can meet even the most challenging enrollment goals. Contract research organizations (CRO's) and sponsors can rest assured that they won't find a better research facility in Central Florida.



For more information, please visit: http://www.availclinical.com/crosponsors/



Avail Clinical Research conducts a wide range of clinical trials in DeLand, FL. For more information about these research opportunities, please visit their website (http://www.availclinical.com/trial/) or contact them directly at 386-785-2404.