RENAN Introduces Charming Line of Personalized Vacuum Water Bottles

Shenzhen, Guangdong -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/23/2017 --RENAN, the all new creative line of personalized vacuum water bottles that insulates cold or hot drinks and liquids, is live on Indiegogo and raising funds to bring the project to life.



RENAN is a charming personalized vacuum water bottle which users can carry every day at home or outdoor. It is creative work and a creative product which provides super thermal insulation performance. While most similar and related products include very generic or otherwise boring designs, RENAN breaks tradition with a creative design inspired by historical and colorful and fun characters making the bottle a truly individualized experience.



"Design ideas derived from the designer's knowledge and vision, to create a water bottle which not only holds water but also meet people's drinking needs. Beyond that, through the water bottle, also learning through cultural and historical knowledge." says founder and designer Kenho.



RENAND keeps cold liquids for over 24 hours and hot for over 12 hours. It is constructed made of an all-new material: 18/8 stainless steel, 304 food grade, and NO BPA. The bottle is completely leak proof, and available with 200ml and 380ml. To achieve the super thermal insulation performance, the company has designed a long mouth and a deep inside cap and is plated copper inside the bottle body. The bottle is double walled vacuum insulated, vacuuming over 5 times.



For the Indiegogo campaign there are 5 characters available including Panda, Cool Cat, God of Wealth, Hippocrates, and Confucius. To order a personalized water bottle, users simply need to place an order with minimum quantities, and send in a photo with a customized design.



"We selected influential, deeply loved people and animals to feature on this bottle/cup. It is not only a water carrier, but also a manifestation of the culture; the transmission of knowledge and culture," adds Kenho. "Creativity makes life more happy!"



The RENAN Vacuum Water Bottles campaign is live and available to support on Indiegogo: https://www.indiegogo.com/projects/charming-personized-vacuum-water-bottle-sport#/



About RENAN

RENAN, We are honest, diligent and hardworking , friendly, enthusiastic to help people. For the safety of people, we design, develop, create the high quality every day carry(EDC) and survival Essentials. Cooperation with world's first class material supplier, we focus on producing the high quality products. "Let everyone be safe".