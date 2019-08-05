Renovations by Design Partners with BizIQ

Scottsdale, AZ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/05/2019 --Renovations by Design, a contracting firm that offers renovation work for bathrooms, kitchens and more, announced it has begun a partnership with BizIQ, a locally-based digital marketing company that specializes in providing its services to small business clients across North America.



This new business partnership with BizIQ will provide the company with a variety of new ways to reach out to brand-new audiences and potential clients in its service area. BizIQ employs search engine optimization (SEO) strategies in its web marketing efforts that can, for example, help people get helpful information about kitchen and bathroom remodeling in Phoenix, AZ. BizIQ has also developed a new website for the company, as well as an in-depth content marketing campaign that features two blog posts each month and better opportunities for communication with potential clients throughout the area.



The new website BizIQ created for the firm offers relevant, timely and informative content that focuses on issues like the latest trends in luxury home remodeling. All content on the website is the result of work by skilled copywriting professionals. The site also offers multiple channels through which people can quickly contact the firm to learn more about its services.



"We're excited to have this opportunity to work with BizIQ and get the word out about our services to people in the Phoenix area," said Eric Raskin of Renovations by Design. "BizIQ has a lot of experience in transforming the digital marketing and communications practices of small businesses, and we can't wait to see what they do with our web presence."



About Renovations by Design

Founded in 1996, Renovations by Design is a trusted Phoenix-based general contractor that offers a wide variety of home renovation services. For more information, visit the company's website at http://www.renovationsbydesign.com/.



To learn more about BizIQ and its expertise regarding local search engine optimization, or to view its extensive list of service options, please visit http://www.biziq.com/.