Renowned Goal-Setting Guru: 'Persuasion Equation' Book Helps Increase Influence, Fast

Milwaukee, WI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/07/2015 --Praise continues to roll in for "Persuasion Equation: The Subtle Science of Getting Your Way" — a book dedicated to helping readers receive the green light on a project, successfully win that promotion or land their biggest client ever.



Written by award-winning author and in-demand speaker and consultant Mark Rodgers, "Persuasion Equation" is an eye-opening and practical book that reveals universal but surprising truths about everything anyone needs to know to go from zero to persuasion hero.



Brian Tracy, renowned goal-setting consultant and author of "Unlimited Sales Success: 12 Simple Steps for Selling More Than You Ever Thought Possible," is the latest big name to weigh in.



"This fast-moving, enjoyable book is loaded with ideas, insights and practical techniques that you can use immediately to be more persuasive and influential with everyone you meet," Tracy says.



Here's what other experts are saying about "Persuasion Equation," which was published by AMACOM in May:



- "Mark Rodgers is the expert in persuasive powers." — Alan Weiss, best-selling author of 55 books on consulting, including "Million Dollar Consulting"



- "There are approximately 1,001 research-based tips in this book for making yourself more persuasive in business situations. Mark Rodgers talks about something else that's just as important, though: how to conduct yourself with grace and integrity when things don't go your way." — Daniel Pink, best-selling author of "To Sell Is Human: The Surprising Truth About Moving Others" and "Drive: The Surprising Truth About What Motivates Us"



- "Anyone in a role that requires advocacy and influence would benefit from the practical advice Mark Rodgers offers in 'Persuasion Equation.' " — Steve King, executive director of the Center for Professional and Executive Development at the University of Wisconsin School of Business



Time.com called "Persuasion Equation" one of the "best negotiation books for 2015," and FastCompany.com praised its seven-step persuasive action plan. Soundview, which provides easy-to-read text and audio summaries of full-length business books, has named "Persuasion Equation" one of 2015's "30 Best Business Books."



Right now, the American Management Association is offering the book as a free download (a $14.95 value) for a limited time: http://response.amanet.org/freegift



You also may request a print copy for review by contacting Michael Popke at Two Lakes Media Group: michael@twolakesmedia.com or 608-576-4276. Mark is available for interviews, too.



View the book's trailer here: http://bit.ly/1CFKTme



For more information, visit www.persuasionmatters.com and www.amacombooks.org



About Mark Rodgers

Mark's clients range from frontline practitioners to mid-level managers to C-level executives, and they include Fortune 500 companies, state associations, small businesses and not-for-profit agencies. Mark also is the author of "Accelerate the Sale: Kick-Start Your Personal Selling Style to Close More Sales, Faster" (McGraw-Hill, 2011), which quickly landed on "Inc." magazine's list of best-selling business books. He also has published more than 100 articles and holds the National Speakers Association's Certified Speaking Professional designation — one of only 500 people on the planet to have earned such a coveted achievement.