Renowned Sports Hernia Specialist, Dr. William Brown, Sports Hernia Repair YouTube Video Growing in Popularity

Dr. William Brown's informative sports hernia repair YouTube video has logged well over 14,000 views. A sports hernia is a tear in the oblique abdominal muscles and is little understood in the world of professional and collegiate athletics. The goal of the video is to share useful information with those who suffer from groin pain and seek information on the surgical aspects of sport hernia repair surgery.



Sports hernias are commonly misdiagnosed and mistreated. “I would estimate that by the time a patient comes to my office, he or she has seen four to five other general practitioners or sports medicine specialists. When the previously prescribed rest fails to provide relief, they seek other options and often feel defeated. It’s satisfying to give athletes, both professional and otherwise, their lives back because a sports hernia can be debilitating if not treated properly,” explains Dr. Brown.



Sports hernias are unlike traditional hernias. A sport hernia does not involve an abdominal wall hole or tear which bulges under the skin and is easily seen. Lack of visible evidence makes a definitive sports hernia diagnosis quite difficult.



Dr. Brown’s YouTube video shows images from a sport hernia repair surgery. The surgery was performed on a hockey player in his mid-twenties who had been experiencing pain in his left groin for 18 months. Though the MRI was negative, a physical exam revealed external and internal oblique muscle tears. Three weeks of rest and three weeks of physical therapy later, the hockey player was back on the ice.



YouTube video viewers are welcome to post comments and questions; many of which Dr. Brown replies to personally.



About Dr. William Brown

Dr. William Brown is considered one of the country’s foremost experts in sports hernia repair. Dr. Brown has been performing sports hernia surgeries and providing specialized rehabilitation programs since 1999. His clients include the San Jose Sharks, San Jose Sabercats, the San Jose Earthquakes sports teams, as well as clients from around the world. Dr. Brown has offices located in Fremont, Monterey and Palo Alto, California. To learn more about his approach to repairing sports hernia, please visit http://www.sportshernia.com.