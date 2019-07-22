Renowned Ukrainian Artist Makes U.S. Debut in Petersburg, Virginia

Cold Spring Harbor, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/22/2019 --For the first time in history, artwork from celebrated Ukrainian artist Svetlana Sevostyanchik was available for viewing in the United States at The Petersburg Area Art League in Petersburg, Virginia.



During June, the public was invited to the Art League to view the paintings from Sevostyanchik, which the Academy of Arts of Ukraine depicts as "emotional expressionism." The art, from the private collection of Richmond resident Christopher Nightingale, was displayed in the upstairs Members Gallery. Also, during the exhibition select paintings were available for purchase.



"This event was not only the first time my paintings were shown in the United States of America, but my first trip to the country as well," said Sevostyanchik. "I am so grateful for this opportunity and could not be more proud to have my art displayed in such a well-respected institution."



The Kiev-born Sevostyanchik is noted as among the greatest artists from Ukraine, successfully completing eight international exhibitions. Her artwork focuses on subjects ranging from everyday life to folklore, mythology, and history.



"I have long been a collector of Svetlana's paintings, and when I learned she had the chance to exhibit her work right here in Virginia, I knew the Art League would be the perfect spot," said Nightingale.



The opening night of the exhibition took place during the Art League's Friday for the Arts program with a special "Meet and Greet" opportunity with the artist on Friday, June 14.



Prior to the Exhibition Opening, Nightingale and Sevostyanchik presented to Peterburg's Mayor a piece of her artwork for the City of Petersburg to display in the City Hall.



"As one of Ukraine's most celebrated artists, Svetlana Sevostyanchik never gave up on her childhood dream to paint, and by having this exhibit at the Art League, we hope it will also inspire visitors to pursue what they are most passion about," said Dr. Cynthia Owens Richardson, President of the Petersburg Area Art Council.



"We are so honored for our community to be able to experience such a cultural icon right in our own backyard and cannot thank the Petersburg Area Art League and Christopher Nightingale enough for bringing this exhibit to life," said Petersburg Mayor Samuel Parham.



Friday for the Arts is Peterburg's exciting monthly celebration of the arts programs with 20 + venues sharing the celebration of art and music across many blocks in the city. The cultural program is held monthly from June through September in historic downtown Petersburg and is designed to empower the community through art and culture. The June celebration began with the opening of monthly art exhibitions in the Art League and with lively musical performances during the "Music in the Art Park" concerts. This was the first time in the League's history that an artist from the Ukraine was featured.



The Petersburg Area Art League is located at 7 East Old Street in Petersburg, Virginia. To view more information on the artist and see a schedule of events, visit www.paalart.org or call (804) 861-4611.