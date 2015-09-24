.rent, the Domain for Property Owners, Launches Globally

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/24/2015 --.rent, the domain extension for the real estate industry, becomes globally available to register today. As an authoritative new namespace, .rent introduces web addresses for real estate professionals, property owners, and related businesses to market their assets and grow their online presence.



Despite the lack of real estate specific naming options, over 90% of real estate firms operate websites with the primary function of featuring property listings (source: National Association of Realtors). Industry professionals can now list their rental properties using descriptive domains like 123MainStreet.rent and MiamiPenthouses.rent on the internet's largest search engines.



The company behind the .rent domain, XYZ, is run by CEO and Founder Daniel Negari, who has successfully launched the world's most popular new domain extension, .xyz. In addition to being a leader in the domain industry, Negari has extensive experience in commercial real estate.



"Although real estate is a well developed and booming industry, property owners have been constrained by a limited number of naming options, until now" says Negari. "Every owner or broker should have the opportunity to utilize industry-relevant domains to attract new tenants and grow their businesses. .rent web addresses are the solution."



Promising priority registrations

.rent initially launched in a brand-exclusive registration period, which included notable registrations like AIG.rent, GuitarCenter.rent, Rolex.rent, and Oculus.rent. In its commitment to brand protection, XYZ extended this special period to ensure brands had ample time to register their marks.



In the period following brand registrations, .rent entered its 7-day Early Access Period (EAP), where domains became available early to the general public for a premium price. Usage of .rent domains beyond the real estate industry (HomesFor.rent) was made evident when registrations were seen for product rentals (SkyMovie.rent, Van.rent), lifestyle (Flatmate.rent), and travel-related domains (Perth.rent, Thai.rent, and VillasMallorca.rent).



Online marketing possibilities with .rent domains

With .rent domains, every business has the option to completely own their online presence. Rather than employing third-party listing platforms, professionals can now control the look and name of their listings, collect leads, track analytics, link to other properties for referral fees - all while organically ranking at the top of search engines.



.rent domain registrations are now available through major registrars all over the world, including GoDaddy, Network Solutions, Namecheap, and Rebel.



Additional information can be found by visiting https://www.register.rent



About XYZ

XYZ is the registry operator of .xyz, .College, and .rent, as well as future extensions .Security, .Protection, and .Theatre. Founded in 2011, the company is led by CEO and Founder Daniel Negari, a visionary internet entrepreneur with years of experience in the domain industry. XYZ's mission is to provide internet users worldwide with choice and accessibility in their online presence



With offices in Las Vegas and Santa Monica, the innovative registry operator is unlocking new real estate on the web for the next generation of internet users with new global domain extensions. Learn more about XYZ in recent featured press such as CNBC, Wired, Reuters TV, Fox Business News with Maria Bartiromo or at www.gen.xyz