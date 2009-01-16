Rent4SuperBowl.com

Rent4SuperBowl.com Offers Premier Properties Available for Rent in Tampa Bay for 2009 Super Bowl XLIII

Football fans find the real Florida lifestyle by renting privately owned properties while Tampa Bay Property Owners Capitalize on the 2009 Super Bowl XLIII

 

Tampa, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/16/2009 -- Rent4SuperBowl.com has finally given football fans what they have been searching for - A home away from home! When visiting Tampa Bay for February 2009's Super Bowl XLIII you can now rent the "Florida Lifestyle" by renting a privately owned home offered by Tampa Bay area homeowners. Tampa Bay property and business owners have a cost effective way to market to football fans and take part of the capital being flooded into the Super Bowl host city.

Before you get cooped up in that tiny hotel room check out the other options on http://www.Rent4SuperBowl.com.

Source: Rent4SuperBowl.com
Posted Friday, January 16, 2009 at 9:07 AM CST - Permalink

 