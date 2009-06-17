Rentalo.com Teams Up with Travel Insurance Provider to Offer Customers Insurance Plans

Miami, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/17/2009 -- Rentalo.com, an international, online lodging directory, announced today that it is offering its customers comprehensive vacation rental protection travel insurance plans through Travel Guard, one of the nation’s leading providers of travel insurance and assistance.



Faced with an America cautious about booking vacation travel in an uncertain economy, Rentalo.com is offering insurance plans with coverage designed to help remove uncertainty from the concerns of their customers. Both the Vacation Rental Protection Plan and the Accidental Rental Damage Plan cover the kinds of unexpected events that cause problems for the vacationers who frequent Rentalo.com.



Travel insurance designed for Rentalo.com users includes coverage for emergency medical expenses, medical evacuation, lost or delayed baggage, and travel cancellations or delays caused by unforeseen circumstances such as bad weather (including hurricanes). Each plan also includes 24-hour travel emergency service for emergency medical assistance, last-minute or emergency travel changes, lost luggage tracking, pre-trip travel advice, and more.



According to Rentalo’s CEO, Alfredo Purrinos “Offering travel insurance plans through Travel Guard is a natural extension for us as we continue to focus on providing Rentalo.com users with the travel resources they seek to make their vacation safe, rewarding and convenient. These insurance plans have been designed for the needs of our customers whose vacations center around travel to vacation rentals, hotels or bed and breakfasts. They even include coverage for bad weather, including hurricanes, which so often cause problems for our customers.”



“Uncertainty has always been a part of travel, but it has taken on a new significance in the minds and travel plans of many this year. We know it will be affecting the travel and vacation choices that families will be making in the months to come,” said Tom Zavadsky, Executive Vice President of Travel Guard. “We’re always looking for ways to help our travel partners make travel more appealing through travel coverage and travel assistance services that respond to the current needs of their clients. We’re hopeful that the coverage Rentalo.com now offers will put a vacation rental within reach of many who may not have booked otherwise.”



For more details, visit http://rentalo.com



Travel experts rank Rentalo.com as the world's largest online vacation rentals company providing travelers with access to the largest inventory of accommodations.



More than five million travelers have booked a property through Rentalo.com, the travel lodging directory of vacation rentals, hotels and bed and breakfasts.



Travel Guard Group, Inc. is one of North America's leading providers of travel insurance plans for more than 6 million travelers each year.



The travel insurance offered through Travel Guard is underwritten by National Union Fire Insurance Company of Pittsburgh, Pa., with its principal place of business in New York, NY.

