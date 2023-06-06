San Francisco, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/06/2023 --Renzo Capital Corp closed a $21.0 million senior bridge loan, which provided the capital necessary for the acquisition of an industrial building totaling 242,000 square feet in Los Angeles, CA. The Sponsor required immediate execution due to an expiring purchase option, which allowed them to acquire the property and accommodate their rapidly growing business. Renzo Capital Corp was able to swiftly underwrite the Sponsor's business and understand the local industrial market in Los Angeles, CA.



Renzo Capital Corp's loan will allow for the Sponsor to continue the expansion of their business and execute their business plan. Renzo Capital Corp can provide flexibility and expediency when time is of the essence. Renzo Capital's strong balance sheet, and flexibility make it a lender of choice for companies across all stages of growth and complexity.



About Renzo Capital Corp.

Founded in 2020, Renzo Capital Corp is a direct lender and capital provider to growing businesses throughout the United States. Renzo Capital Corp is one of the largest independent commercial real estate finance companies in the United States and has a loan servicing portfolio in excess of $800 million. Renzo Capital Corp provides solutions for clients, prospective clients and referral sources who have capital requirements that range between $5 million and $100 million. Our range of services includes commercial lending across a variety of loan types such as Real Estate finance, Balance-Sheet Bridge, Construction Loans as well as Mezzanine Financing.



Contact Information.



Renzo Capital Corp.

Robert Munns.

650 California St. San Francisco, CA 94108.

(628) 222 5905.

RM@RenzoCapital.com

www.RenzoCapital.com