Solon, OH -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/25/2011 --Inc. magazine today ranked MFS Supply NO. 136 on its 30th annual Inc. 500 list; an exclusive ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. The list represents the most comprehensive look at the most important segment of the economy—America’s independent entrepreneurs. Companies such as Microsoft, Zappos, Intuit, Jamba Juice, Zipcar, Clif Bar, Vizio, Oracle, and many other well-known names gained early exposure as members of the Inc. 500.



The 2011 Inc. 500, unveiled in the September issue of Inc. (available on newsstands August 23 to November 15 and on Inc.com), is a group of companies that are smaller but much faster-growing than last year’s crop. Aggregate revenue is $10.5 billion, with a median three-year growth of 1,275 percent. The companies on this year's list employ more than 46,000 people and generated over 35,000 jobs in the past three years. Complete results of the Inc. 500, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found on Inc.com/500.



About MFS Supply

MFS Supply is a leading manufacturer and distributor of securing and hardware products for REO contractors, real estate agents, and homeowners. MFS Supply is committed to being the #1 provider of property preservation supplies by offering hundreds of top quality products, competitive pricing, superior customer service, and quick delivery to anywhere in the country.