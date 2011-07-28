Solon, OH -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/28/2011 --The Empire Window Co., a Cleveland based replacement window company, is pleased to announce the promotion of Kim Hunter to president's assistant. Kim has been the office manager and a valued employee of Empire Window Company. for over 15 years. “Kim’s versatility and attention to detail not only benefits our company but more importantly benefits our customers.” according to Allen Kronick, Pres. “Over the years Kim has worn many hats including; scheduling of appointments, customer care, advertising assistant, accounts receivable and recordkeeping. Her endless energy and work ethic has made her an invaluable asset to the company. Kim has a sixth sense for our customer's needs and gets the job done with genuine concern and effectiveness.”



About The Empire Window Co.

Empire Window Company. is an owner-operated pioneer and leader in the vinyl replacement window industry since 1960. Empire offers cutting edge, energy efficient processes to ensure optimal performance of its windows, doors and installation techniques. Our tremendous volume enables us to keep our prices low while always giving our customers the care and attention they deserve.