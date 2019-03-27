Replaying Mobile User Experience App UXReality Won MarTech Award

San Francisco, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/27/2019 --UXReality has been named the Best Conversion Rate Optimization Technology of 2019 at the respected The Marketing Technology Award in New York. The solution represents the newest tendency in mobile UX world. It helps to create an awesome digital experience by seeing through users' eyes, understanding their feelings, knowing what they say via one AI-powered app for getting mobile behavior insights.



UXReality is an inclusive app for creating your own universe of user insights while interacting with mobile sites and apps. It is the first solution in the world that literally turns any smartphone into a fully-featured tool for studying user behavior as close to reality as possible. UXReality has all needed tracking features such as heatmap, gaze plot, emotions, voice, scroll and click recordings with AI-powered webcam Eye Tracking, Facial Coding, and feedback surveys. One app replaces bulky and expensive usability lab and helps to understand how people really interact with a mobile website or app by knowing what they see, think, and feel.



Dmitry Gaiduk, CEO at CoolTool said:



"In 2018, more than half of all website traffic worldwide was generated through mobile devices. Tools such as Google Analytics or click-based heatmaps reveal what users already did on the website and it is not enough to get deep behavior insights. There is a need to see the website through the users' eyes and understand their feelings to create high-quality user interfaces. Nowadays, the only solution is building a usability lab that is time and budget intensive. That's why we've designed UXReality"



The Marketing Technology Award involves a global community of more than 1.3 million senior digital marketers and top brands representatives. UXReality takes home the recognition of the jury presented by HubSpot, Microsoft, Pinterest, MacKinsey, SAP, etc.