Report on 2016's Best-Rated Memory Foam Mattresses Published by Mattress Inquirer

Phoenix, AZ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/22/2016 --Each year, new mattress brands come on the scene and established brands regularly offer updates, all of which can make shopping for a new bed a little confusing. In an effort to provide readers with accurate and up-to-date information in this evolving market, bed news website Mattress Inquirer announces their latest report on memory foam.



Titled "Best-Rated Memory Foam Mattresses for 2016," the new guide debuts on April 22. Coming as a follow up to the website's popular guides in past years, this new report looks at the four individual mattress models that currently hold good consumer reviews. The picks for this year include both well-known national brands and up-and-coming brands.



Among the top memory foam mattresses to make the cut are beds from Tempurpedic, Amerisleep and others, primarily in the mid to luxury price ranges. Detailed comparison data for each bed is included and also presented in table format for easy browsing.



In developing the report, Mattress Inquirer editors looked at over twenty brands, drawing reviews from a wide variety of sources including retailer websites, third-party review websites, consumer sites, forums and more. Factors considered include overall owner satisfaction, as well as reports of heat, odor or durability issues.



Mattress Inquirer notes that the some of the most important factors to reviewers appear to be apparent value and quality, with things like medium-density foams being associated with higher ratings. Also of interest is that online beds outperformed many of sold-in-stores brands in reviews.



Mattress Inquirer also offers a brief yet detailed guide to shopping for and comparing memory foam beds for readers interested in doing their own research. Topics covered include comparisons between foam densities, types of memory foam and mattress configurations. Tips on checking warranties and finding mattress reviews round out the how-to section.



The complete 2016 guide to the best-rated memory foam mattress brands is available in full on the Mattress-Inquirer.com webite along with a variety of other shopping guides and bedding news articles.



