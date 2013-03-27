Report on the Following Picks: (NASDAQ: INTC), (NASDAQ: GRPN)

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/27/2013 --Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) traded in the range of $21.51 and $21.98 during its latest trading session. The stock opened at $21.58 and is currently at $21.93, up 0.77 percent from its previous close of $21.76. With its upward movement, the stock’s MACD chart shows bullish trend and the stock may go up to $22.07 level in the coming session.



The bullish trend is likely to continue for the midterm time period. Intel has traded 29.077 million shares so far. The company deals in semiconductor devices and it is based out of California.



Find out more on INTC here:

http://stockreportdaily.com/market-scan/?symbol=INTC



Groupon Inc. (NASDAQ: GRPN) stock is trading at $6.22, up 2.56 percent from its previous close of $6.06. The stock is up with the volume of 10.413 million, in comparison to its usual volume of 17.214 million shares. Groupon stock opened the session at $6.00 and touched its highest price point at $6.25. Its lowest price point for the session stood at $5.98. The stock is currently in the bullish mode and is likely to continue the trend as shown by its MACD chart.



Groupon stock may touch $6.35 in the coming trading sessions. The company offers online marketplace and discount services.



Find out more on GRPN here:

http://stockreportdaily.com/market-scan/?symbol=GRPN



About Stockreportdaily.com

Stockreportdaily.com issues momentum alerts on stocks that can provide gains to day traders. Stockreportdaily.com provides members with timely information and exclusive alerts on cheap and under-valued stocks in the United States with the potential to deliver gains of 100% - 200% or more. Stockreportdaily.com monitors and scans the markets for stock related signals as well as any external factors that might bring trading opportunities. Through a vast network of IR professionals Stockreportdaily.com is often in the know of several large investor awareness campaigns being deployed.



Timing is everything when trading Penny Stocks. Gain an Edge by joining the Stockreportdaily.com newsletter and receiving alerts from a Pro-Active team of researchers. Trading Alerts believes traders should have a chance at successfully trading penny stocks and invites traders and investors to be part of the Free VIP membership.



Simply sign up for free and start receiving exclusive alerts.



Subscribe Here: http://www.Stockreportdaily.com



Disclosure: Stockreportdaily.com is not a registered investment advisor and nothing contained in any materials should be construed as a recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors should always conduct their own due diligence with any potential investment. Please visit Stockreportdaily.com website, for complete risks and disclosures.



Investor Alley, its employees, officers, directors, shareholders and affiliates, hold no positions in the above-mentioned stocks.



For full disclaimer visit; http://www.Stockreportdaily.com/disclaimer/



Contact Info:

George Fitz

Stock Report Daily

info@Stockreportdaily.com

347-905-5009