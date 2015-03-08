Dubai, UAE -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/08/2015 --This International Women's Day, naseba, a French business information group, releases the first ever Global WIL Report 2015 focused on raising awareness about the key challenges and barriers to achieving gender parity and women in leadership principles in the workplace.



"The report is a new initiative, stemming from our commitment to making change happen" noted Sophie Le Ray, CEO of naseba and Founder, WIL Forum. Supplemented by references to the keynote presentations and panel discussions by business and thought leaders from the WIL Economic Forum series by naseba, this report is based on primary and secondary research, and investigates men and women's perceptions of barriers to the advancement of women into leadership roles.



The report comprises of the business case for women's inclusion in the workplace, the top barriers to women achieving their full economic potential and the subsequent steps that individuals and organisations can take to address those issues.



Starting with its release on International Women's Day 2015, the report will be accessible for free for on http://www.wilforum.com



The report is an initiative of the Global WIL Economic Forum 2015, held under the patronage of HE Sultan bin Saeed Al Mansouri, Minister of Economy for the United Arab Emirates. To be held on November 23rd and 24th 2015 in Abu Dhabi, UAE, the forum is hosting over 650 global business and thought leaders to discuss women in leadership principles.



Highlighting the key theme for the forum, Sophie Le Ray noted "the question we need to ask is; how can we build a global economic model that moves beyond the one-way road of mere economic growth to one that is also based on principles of equality and human well-being? Such economic transformation is needed in all countries – developed, emerging and under-developed – and requires action from multinational companies, small and medium-sized enterprises, governments and consumers."



Official sponsors of the forum include PepsiCo, Roche Diagnostics, Amgen and Cummins Middle East.