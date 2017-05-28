Report Presentation Software by Focusky: Create a Report Presentation Online

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/28/2017 --Now with Focusky, users can easily create and share the logical and interactive report presentation online. Focusky, the report presentation software, now allows users to create the report with mind-mapping ideas and professional outlooks. Now it would not be a problem to create a report presentation online.



With Focusky report presentation software, everything would turn easier. The best news is that there are different templates for the report, such as the template for annual report, business report and financial report. The users can freely choose one and start the report presentation designing. Or users can totally design the template from an empty project.



During the designing process, users can add different kinds of chart to deliver the report visually. It is also possible to add the images and videos to prove the ideas. For the layout design, Focusky provides the various content layouts and shapes for designing. It can help to clearly describe the facts and reasons for the business.



To make the report with fresh ideas, users can add the animation effect and interaction to the report presentation. This report presentation has equipped with large amount of animation effects to bring the content to life. In this way, the report presentation can be vividly with animated content.



Focusky also can help to publish the report presentation online. It is easy to create a report presentation online with Focusky cloud publishing platform. It can freely host the presentation and enable users to share it on social networks flexibly.



About Focusky

Focusky is the powerful presentation software that gives the ability to create animated cool presentation for almost all purposes. It gives the presentation with impressive effect and distinctive content layout.