New Energy market report from TechNavio: "Global Turbo Generator Market 2015-2019"
Boston, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/19/2015 --A turbo generator is a mechanical device that is used to produce electrical power. A turbine is connected to the turbo generator and produces electricity by converting mechanical energy into electrical energy. The steam-powered turbo generators supply most of the world's electrical power. Turbo generators are also used in other renewable power plants such as geothermal plants. Furthermore, these are also used in turbo electric drives in some rail locomotives (gas turbine) and ships (steam and recently gas).
TechNavio's analysts forecast the Global Turbo Generator market to grow at a CAGR of 1.8 percent over the period 2014-2019.
Covered in this Report
The Global Turbo Generator market can be segmented into four divisions: Coal, Gas, Nuclear, and Others.
TechNavio's report, Turbo Generator Market 2015-2019, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Turbo Generator market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key Regions
- Americas
- APAC
- EMEA
Key Vendors
- Alstom
- Dongfang Electric
- Harbin Electric
- Mitsubishi
- Siemens
- Toshiba
Other Prominent Vendors
- Andritz
- Bharat Heavy Electricals
- Brush Turbogenerator
- GE
Market Driver
- Demand for Coal-fired Power Plants in Developing Countries
Market Challenge
- Increase in Environmental Concerns
Market Trend
- Heavy Investment Plans in MEA Region
Key Questions Answered in this Report
- What will the market size be in 2019 and what will the growth rate be?
- What are the key market trends?
- What is driving this market?
- What are the challenges to market growth?
- Who are the key vendors in this market space?
- What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?
- What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?
