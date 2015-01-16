Boston, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/16/2015 --There are two main trends that could be observed in surface care in 2013, namely growth of private label products and a shift towards liquid products. They not only include economy products but also premium and green labels able to cater for all needs. Green and bio products have a great potential; however, studies show that consumers are not fully aware of the benefits of using these items. Market studies show that 24% of the consumers are aware of the existence of bio products and that 42% of...



Euromonitor International's Surface Care in Romania market report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (historic date range), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, packaging innovations, economic/lifestyle influences, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2018 illustrate how the market is set to change.



Product coverage: Bathroom Cleaners, Descalers, Drain Openers, Floor Cleaners, Household Antiseptics/Disinfectants, Household Care Wipes and Floor Cleaning Systems, Kitchen Cleaners, Multi-Purpose Cleaners, Oven Cleaners, Scouring Agents, Window/Glass Cleaners.



Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.



Reasons to Get This Report



- Get a detailed picture of the Surface Care market;

- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;

- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.



Euromonitor International has over 40 years' experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.



