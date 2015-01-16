Boston, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/16/2015 --The UAE will continue to dominate the Gulf region's shipping sector as it continues to invest heavily in its facilities. Not only has the massive Khalifa Port had a hugely successful opening since beginning operations at the close of 2012, but the established behemoth, Jebel Ali, has continued to expand its capacity, helping it to keep ahead from the growing competition in the region. Its capacity will be increased to 19mn containers in 2015. Even the smaller Sharjah terminals are performing well, with record growth in recent years. As such we project continued strong growth at the facilities, especially as the global economy looks set to continue its resurgence from the doldrums in 2015.



Headline Industry Data



- Sharjah Terminals container throughput (KCT and SCT) is forecast to grow by 5.9% in 2015, averaging 4.5% over the medium term.

- Jebel Ali container throughput is forecast to grow by 3.5% in 2015. Through to 2019, we expect growth to average 3.9%.

- Port Khalifa's box throughput will expand by 18.7% to 1.30mn TEUs. Growth will remain strong, averaging 15.6% to 2019.

- Total trade real growth is forecast at 6.4% in 2015 and to average 4.8% through to 2019.



Key Industry Trends



Abu Dhabi Terminals To Invest USD109mn In Khalifa Port Expansion



UAE-based port operator Abu Dhabi Terminals has decided to invest USD109mn in the expansion of the Khalifa port container terminal. The investment will be used over the next three years to cover the cost of new cranes and enhancing the port's yard capacity.



SCT's Container Volumes Up 14% In January-June



Gulftainer reported a 14% year-on-year rise in container volumes at the Sharjah Container Terminal (SCT) in H114. The rise in volumes was partially contributed by the enhanced UAE-East Africa trade route and new projects and developments in Sharjah.



Container Shipping On Recovery Path, Says UASC CEO



UAE-based ocean freight services provider United Arab Shipping Company (UASC) anticipates a slow recovery in...



The United Arab Emirates Shipping Report has been researched at source and features latest-available data and Business Monitor International (BMI)'s independent forecasting, critically analysing international transport of dry bulk and containers. The report evaluates the global commodities and trade backdrop, alongside in-depth country-specific analysis of trade prospects. The report also contains company profiles covering leading multinational and national shipping companies and analysis of latest industry news, trends and regulatory developments in United Arab Emirates.



BMI's United Arab Emirates Shipping Report provides industry professionals and strategists, sector analysts, business investors, trade associations and regulatory bodies with independent forecasts and competitive intelligence on the shipping industry in United Arab Emirates.



Key Benefits



- Benchmark BMI's independent shipping industry forecasts for United Arab Emirates to test other views - a key input for successful budgeting and strategic business planning in the Emirati shipping market.

- Target business opportunities and risks in United Arab Emirates through our reviews of latest industry trends, regulatory changes and major deals, projects and investments.

- Exploit the latest competitive intelligence and company SWOTS on your competitors and peers including multinational and national companies.



Coverage



BMI Industry View



Summary of BMI's key industry forecasts, views and trend analysis covering shipping, major investments and projects and significant multinational and national company developments.



SWOT Analysis



SWOT (Strengths, Weaknesses, Opportunities and Threats) analysis of the state's shipping sector, which carefully evaluates the short- and medium-term issues facing the industry.



Market Overview



Analysis of the capacity, terminals and planned development of the major ports in each country, including data on throughput and total tonnage.



Industry Forecast Scenario



Historic data series (2008-2012) and forecasts to end-2018 for all key industry and macroeconomic indicators (see list below), supported by explicit assumptions, plus analysis of key downside risks to the main forecast, including:



Major port freight throughput (tonnes/teu); overall freight throughput (teu); total imports (US$bn) and exports (US$bn).



Company Profiles



Company profiles include business activities, leading products and services, company strategy, trends and developments and economic performance analysis.



