Boston, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/19/2015 --Pumps are vital for the optimum operation of water desalination plants. Well-designed and properly operating desalination plants require precise pumps. Notably, pumps constitute a relatively smaller part of a desalination plant's total capital expenditure. However, they play a critical role in determining the productivity and efficiency of the system, and ROI. Inefficiency and downtime may lead to significant loss of production and revenue.
TechNavio's analysts forecast the Water Desalination Pumps market in EMEA to grow at a CAGR of 6.8 percent over the period 2014-2019.
Covered in this Report
The Water Desalination Pumps market in EMEA can be segmented into three divisions based on application: Membrane Technology, Thermal Technology, and Others. These are broad categories of desalination plants, which deploys pumps. Based on technology, the Water Desalination Pumps market in EMEA can be divided into two segments: Centrifugal and Positive Displacement Pumps.
TechNavio's report, the Water Desalination Pumps Market in EMEA 2015-2019, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Water Desalination Pumps market in EMEA landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key Vendors
- DUCHTING PUMPEN Maschinenfabrik
- Flowserve
- Groundfos
- KSB
- Sulzer
Other Prominent Vendors
- CAT Pumps
- Clyde Union
- Ebara
- FEDCO
Market Driver
- Increased Demand for Water Treatment in Developing Countries
Market Challenge
- Increase in Price of Raw Materials
Market Trend
- Emergence of Intelligent Pump Systems
Key Questions Answered in this Report
- What will the market size be in 2018 and what will the growth rate be?
- What are the key market trends?
- What is driving this market?
- What are the challenges to market growth?
- Who are the key vendors in this market space?
- What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?
- What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?
