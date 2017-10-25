Dallas, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/25/2017 --Reporting USA Inc., a leading digital court reporting business that uses multiple mediums to secure witness testimony, has a new marketing director. We're proud to announce that Neil Farquharson has been appointed marketing director, and will be based in our corporate head office just north of downtown Dallas.



Neil comes to us from the Funnel Science marketing agency in Plano, Texas, where he revolutionised the methods of communicating with existing and new customers using video, webinars and social media outreach. A 15-year marketing veteran, Neil holds an MBA from the Naveen Jindal School of Management, UT Dallas, and a degree in electronics from the University of Glasgow, Scotland.



Neil has previously worked for Cadbury, the well-known British and international confectionary company, and Alcatel-Lucent – now part Nokia – where he cut his teeth by arranging sales events, speaking to large and small live audiences, and rewriting marketing communications to remove traditional marketing speak: superlative-filled text that has lost credibility with modern audiences.



Neil will now become Reporting USA's main public contact and spokesperson via social media, and will provide accessible ways for the legal profession to find out more about reliable, secure methods for court reporting, and new methods that help attorneys educate juries during courtroom presentations.



Jim McCranie, President and CEO of Reporting USA stated, "I've seen many of Neil's marketing materials on the Internet, and I am confident he will expand our web presence and make Reporting USA known to even more law firms and lawyers across the U.S."



Mr. McCranie went on to say, "Our customers know that Reporting USA has the best services of their kind in the U.S. They especially like our $2.99 per page price-point for transcripts. I am confident that as more attorneys and law firms hear about our services, many will choose the information richness of digital court reporting."



About Reporting USA

Reporting USA is a trusted, technology driven, full service national court reporting firm. It offers a full spectrum of legal support services to law firms across the country. Reporting USA is known for providing immediate on-site delivery of depositions, with Video/Audio rough-synced to the reporter's notes or speech transcript. This makes digital court reporting both affordable and exceedingly reliable.



Reporting USA can be contacted via http://reportingusa.com and at 214-370-0011. Or write to info@ReportingUSA.com.