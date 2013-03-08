Reports and Reviews For: (OTCQB: TTNP), (OTC Pink: OGXPY)

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/08/2013 --Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCQB: TTNP) announced that the Psychopharmacologic Drugs Advisory Committee (PDAC) of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is scheduled to review the Company's New Drug Application (NDA) for Probuphine® for the maintenance treatment of adult patients with opioid dependence on March 21, 2013.



Titan submitted the NDA for the maintenance treatment of opioid dependence in adult patients in October 2012 under Section 505(b)(2) of the Food, Drug and Cosmetic Act and referenced the approved sublingual tablet formulations of buprenorphine.



Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing proprietary therapeutics primarily for the treatment of central nervous system disorders in the United States.



Get the daily report on TTNP for free here:

http://www.wallstreetscoop.net/market-scan/?symbol=TTNP



OGX PETROLEO E ADR (OTC Pink: OGXPY) traded at $ 1.71 in the last session, which is +0.19 (12.50%). The stock has a Range of 1.71 - 1.89. The stock has a 52 week low and high of 1.39 - 9.96 respectively. The stock has a Market Cap of 4.92B. The stock traded a volume of 2.12M. The stock has a 30 day average volume of 707,316.00.



OGX Petroleo e Gas Participacoes SA produces, explores, and distributes oil and natural gas. It also deals with refining and marketing of natural gas, transportation of petroleum and exploration and distribution of oil and natural gas.



Find out more on OGXPY by getting the free and full trend analysis report here: http://www.wallstreetscoop.net/market-scan/?symbol=OGXPY



About WallStreetScoop.net

WallStreetScoop.net issues momentum alerts on stocks that can provide gains to day traders and short-term investors. WallStreetScoop.net provides members with timely information and exclusive alerts on under-valued stocks in the United States with the potential to deliver short-term gains.



WallStreetScoop.net monitors and scans the markets for stock related signals as well as any external factors that might bring trading opportunities. Through a vast network of IR professionals WallStreetScoop.net is often in the know of several large investor awareness campaigns being deployed.



Timing is everything when trading small cap stocks. Gain an Edge by joining the WallStreetScoop.net newsletter and receiving alerts from a Pro-Active team of researchers. Wall Street Scoop believes traders should have a chance at successfully trading Small stocks and invites traders and investors to be part of the free membership.



Simply sign up for free and start receiving exclusive alerts.



Subscribe Here: http://www.WallStreetScoop.net



Disclosure: WallStreetScoop.net is not a registered investment advisor and nothing contained in any materials should be construed as a recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors should always conduct their own due diligence with any potential investment. Please visit WallStreetScoop.Net website, for complete risks and disclosures.



Investor Alley, its employees, officers, directors, shareholders and affiliates, hold no positions in the above-mentioned stocks.



For full disclaimer visit: http://www.wallstreetscoop.net/disclaimer/



Contact Info:

Thomas Greene

Wall Street Scoop

info@wallstreetscoop.net

347-905-5009