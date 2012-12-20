Reports on Communication Giants: (NASDAQ: AAPL), (NASDAQ: RIMM)

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/20/2012 --Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL), the Cupertino, California-based technology giant, is marginally lower in mid-day trading today, reversing some of the gains from earlier in the week. AAPL had rebounded earlier this week after posting significant losses in the previous two weeks. The stock rose on Monday after the company reported that iPhone 5 first weekend sales in China exceeded two million.



AAPL is currently trading 0.88% lower at $521.70 on volume of 7.84 million, which is well below the daily average volume of 24.02 million. The stock is still up more than 2.3% for the week. However, it has fallen nearly 7% in the last one month.



Find out what’s next for AAPL by getting the free full report here: http://www.monstertradingalerts.com/market-scan/?symbol=AAPL



Research In Motion Limited (NASDAQ: RIMM), the maker of BlackBerry smartphones, is marginally higher in mid-day trading today as investors await the release of its third-quarter financial results. The Canada-based company will release its third-quarter results after-market close today.



RIMM has had an excellent run since the start of November, gaining more than 73%. The gains have come amid expectations that the launch of BlackBerry 10 operating system and two new phones in January will help the company’s turnaround efforts.



RIMM is currently trading 0.88% higher at $13.75 on volume of 15.22 million. The stock has fallen more than 2% so far this week.



Find out if RIMM could pick up more steam in the very short term by getting the free full report here: http://www.monstertradingalerts.com/market-scan/?symbol=RIMM



About MonsterTradingAlerts.com

MonsterTradingAlerts.com issues momentum alerts on stocks that can provide gains to day traders. MonsterTradingAlerts.com provides members with timely information and exclusive alerts on cheap and under-valued stocks in the United States with the potential to deliver gains of 100% - 200% or more. MonsterTradingAlerts.com monitors and scans the markets for stock related signals as well as any external factors that might bring trading opportunities. Through a vast network of IR professionals MonsterTradingAlerts.com is often in the know of several large investor awareness campaigns being deployed.



Timing is everything when trading Penny Stocks. Gain an Edge by joining the MonsterTradingAlerts.com newsletter and receiving alerts from a Pro-Active team of researchers. Trading Alerts believes traders should have a chance at successfully trading penny stocks and invites traders and investors to be part of the Free VIP membership.



Simply sign up for free and start receiving exclusive alerts.



Subscribe Here: http://www. MonsterTradingAlerts.com



Disclosure: MonsterTradingAlerts.com is not a registered investment advisor and nothing contained in any materials should be construed as a recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors should always conduct their own due diligence with any potential investment. Please visit MonsterTradingAlerts.com website, for complete risks and disclosures.



Contact Info:

Alexander K. Neumann

Monster Trading Alerts

info@MonsterTradingAlerts.com

347-905-5009