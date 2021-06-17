Reports Show High Growth for the Healthcare Staffing Industry

Bountiful, UT -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/17/2021 --Technology Is an Integral Player for the Future of Nurse Staffing



In spite of a global pandemic adversely impacting the economy in many regions and industries, the healthcare staffing industry is booming, and technology is driving clinician staffing industry trends.



The reports Healthcare Staffing Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Service Type (Travel Nurse, Per Diem Nurse, Locum Tenens, Allied Healthcare), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2020 – 2027, and The Healthcare Staffing Market Forecast to 2028 are out, and the results are in:



The global healthcare staffing market size was valued at USD 31.8 billion in 2019 and will increase through to the year 2027.



- The supply and demand relationship of healthcare workers is severely strained.



- Healthcare staffing solutions must utilize technology for recruitment.



- Technology is driving growth in the healthcare staffing industry.



As we move forward in the wake of COVID-19, healthcare systems big and small continue to struggle with the grim reality of healthcare staffing shortages. While the demand for staff continues to rise, the shortages persist, and as such, recruitment and staffing remain fixed priorities for HR departments and recruiters. Consequently, it should be no surprise to learn that the healthcare IT industry is projected to grow as more healthcare systems both large and small search for healthcare staffing solutions.



According to the Healthcare Staffing Market Forecast to 2028 Report, "North America is expected to contribute to the largest share in the healthcare staffing market in the coming years, owing to strategic decisions undertaken by market players in the region as well as the presence of major players in the market". This report provides in-depth analyses of global market dynamics including supply and demand, and major company profiles, and market strategies and focuses on healthcare IT to a global level.



Alternatively, Healthcare Staffing Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report 2020 – 2027 focused their analysis on temporary healthcare clinician types. Their data and statistics follow travel nurse staffing, per diem nurse staffing, locum tenens staffing, and allied healthcare staffing. Similar to the Healthcare Staffing Market Forecast to 2028 Report, this report also forecasts that North America will dominate the global healthcare staffing market share. According to the report:



"Increasing awareness regarding the benefits of temporary staffing, job-related perks, and availability of opportunities across the country are some of the factors contributing to market growth."



Recruitment strategies utilizing social media are anticipated to expand. Because the demand outweighs the supply (available workforce), employers will seek to engage and attract potential employees by more emphasis on virtual networking. Branding will be yet another strategy increasingly implemented with social media. Young professionals consider their work an extension of their identity, and with so many options available, they can be thoughtful about their job environment.



PRN staffing solutions are changing with technology as well. Short-term, short-notice PRN clinicians such as registered nurses (RNs), certified nursing assistants (CNAs), and other certified healthcare workers can be found by using a PRN staffing smartphone application.



PRN staffing apps revolutionize the way facilities can meet urgent staffing needs, by allowing facilities to access a wider net of potential clinicians than previously thought possible. Medical professionals can browse hundreds of available shifts nearby and select a PRN shift that fits into their schedule. Facilities can post and fill their shifts without making multiple phone calls to several different agencies.



Overall, the reports provide detailed information for everyone in the healthcare industry to understand how the market growth is influenced and learn about marketing strategies by studying the analyses of key players in the industry. Recruitment strategies and solutions that incorporate technology have become necessary in today's world for healthcare facilities to address staffing issues.



About Nursa TM

Nursa TM provides per diem staffing solutions to healthcare facilities across the nation with transparency for both facility and clinician. The smartphone application allows facilities to post vacant shifts to be filled, and a vast talent pool of qualified clinicians to browse hundreds of PRN shifts by location. Nursa TM is free for both facilities to post shifts and clinicians to use. Moreover, it's efficient because it won't consume your resources and time so they can be dedicated to other important tasks.



Additionally, Nursa TM is fast to place nursing jobs. In cities with active clinicians, urgent vacancies can typically be filed within 24 hours, while staffing needs less urgent in those same cities are likely to be filled within 3-4 days at a 60% rate. Nursa TM is safe, secure, and committed to facilitating better staffing decisions for both clinicians and facilities.