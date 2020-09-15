ReProp Financial Funds Long-Term Refinance in California

Eureka, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/15/2020 --ReProp Financial has been a private money lender for over 36 years. Established in Eureka, California with offices in Eureka and Scottsdale AZ, ReProp Financial continues to create success stories for businesses requiring a commercial, industrial or agricultural loan. Whether your project is short-term or long-term, ReProp Financial is prepared to help.



A commercial real estate landlord was looking at options for long-term financing. This landlord decided on a fully amortizing loan as his tenant is in a business not eligible for bank financing. The loan amount totaled $2,175,000 with a collateral valuation set at $4,700,000 on a 15-year term (first lien and fully amortizing) with a rate of 4.64% over Prime (7.89%). Negotiations took place to adjust down early payment fees to let the business season and allow the borrower to pay off their loans early if they wish.



ReProp Financial, a private money lender, is a division of ReProp Investments Inc, established in 1978. ReProp is a specialized real estate collateral lender specializing in commercial, industrial and agricultural loans. With over 36 years of experience in commercial real estate, ReProp can usually find a creative solution for even the most difficult collateral. All information can be found on www.repropfinancial.com.



