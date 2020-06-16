Reprop Financial Helps Farm Home Dreams Come True in Northern CA

Eureka, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/16/2020 --ReProp Financial has been a private money lender for over 30 years. Established in Eureka, California, ReProp Financial continues to create success stories for businesses requiring a commercial, industrial or agricultural loan.



To continue with their success stories, a borrower approached ReProp Financial with their personal vision of a custom home in rural northern California. With dreams of spectacular views sitting atop 292 acres, this client needed financing for their construction project. ReProp provided a financial loan of $450,000 with a prime rate loan set at 6.39% for 15 years with the collateral valuation priced at $900,000. This home is financed by ReProp Financial with a one-year construction period, with interest-only payments, converting into a 14-year fully amortizing term.



Financing for approved clients ranges from $100,000 to $1,500,000 in many western states. Reprop Financial Owner and CEO, Glenn Goldan, has extensive knowledge and a long history in real estate and is ready to answer all of your financing questions. To submit a loan or learn more information, please visit www.repropfinancial.com or call (800) 444-2948.



About ReProp Financial

ReProp Financial, a private money lender, is a division of ReProp Investments Inc, established in 1978. ReProp is a specialized real estate collateral lender specializing in commercial, industrial, and agricultural loans. With over 30 years of experience in commercial real estate, ReProp can usually find a creative solution for even the most difficult collateral. All information can be found on www.repropfinancial.com.



Contact:

Glenn Goldan

goldan@reprop.net