ReProp Financial Provides Capital Advance for Residential Sale

Eureka, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/21/2020 --ReProp Financial has been a private money lender for over 36 years. In a continuing campaign of success stories, ReProp Financial would like to showcase a new success story featuring a residential property.



A borrower and their family decided to build a new home in Oklahoma to be closer to family. In order to purchase their new home, the borrower put their old house up for sale, but the timing was such, that our customer needed funds immediately to finish construction. ReProp Financial provided the borrower financing to finish their new home construction efforts while also keeping their California home on the market, something that a bank would not provide.



ReProp Financial Founder and CEO, Glenn Goldan, has extensive knowledge and a long history in real estate. From agency, brokerage, and property management to development, legislative reform, and consulting, he is here to help. To submit a loan or learn more information, please visit www.repropfinancial.com.



About ReProp Financial

ReProp Financial, a private money lender, is a division of ReProp Investments Inc, established in 1978. ReProp is a specialized real estate collateral lender specializing in commercial, industrial and agricultural loans. With over 36 years of experience in commercial real estate, ReProp can usually find a creative solution for even the most difficult collateral. All information can be found on www.repropfinancial.com.



