Reprop Financial Provides Capital for Bed & Breakfast in University Town

Eureka, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/09/2020 --ReProp Financial has been a private money lender for over 30 years. In a continuing campaign of success stories, ReProp Financial would like to showcase a new success story in the form of a bed and breakfast in University Town, California.



Nestled between the bustling university scene and the calm and rural areas suited for short term weekend vacations, this bed and breakfast required a loan to provide additional capital for another real estate purchase. ReProp Financial priced their loan at $380,000 with an 8.99% interest rate. The collateral valuation was priced at $825,000 with a loan term of 24 months. The property owner plans to exit their loan with ReProp Financial with proceeds generated from other estate sales or conventional financing options.



Reprop Financial Owner and CEO, Glenn Goldan, is here to help with all of your lending questions. With his extensive knowledge in real estate, ReProp Financial has you covered in all aspects of home financials. ReProp Financial can be contacted at www.repropfinancial.com or by phone at 1 (800) 444-2948.



About ReProp Financial

ReProp Financial, a private money lender, is a division of ReProp Investments Inc, established in 1978. ReProp is a specialized real estate collateral lender specializing in commercial, industrial and agricultural loans. With over 30 years of experience in commercial real estate, ReProp can usually find a creative solution for even the most difficult collateral. All information can be found on www.repropfinancial.com.



Contact:

Glenn Goldan

goldan@reprop.net