ReProp Financial Provides Capital for Commercial Building Outside of Portland, OR

ReProp Financial has been a private money lender for over 36 years. Established in Eureka, California with offices in Eureka and Scottsdale AZ, ReProp Financial continues to create success stories for businesses requiring a commercial, industrial or agricultural loan in five western states. One of their newest clients owns property located in Portland, OR.



Recently, ReProp Financial provided financing for a large commercial building for their client. The borrower needed capital within four days in order to quickly close on a purchase of another investment. Due to the long process of bank timelines, the borrower did not have time to wade through those channels. In order to receive the funds within the short time frame, they reached out to ReProp Financial.



The loan totaled $3,100,000 with a collateral valuation set at $11,000,000 on a 12-month, first lien term at a rate of 8.75%. The bridge loan was refinanced with a large conduit lender.



ReProp Financial owner and CEO, Glenn Goldan, has extensive knowledge and a long history in real estate. From agency, brokerage, and property management to development, legislative reform, and consulting, he is here to help. To submit a loan or learn more information, please visit www.repropfinancial.com.



About ReProp Financial

ReProp Financial, a private money lender, is a division of ReProp Investments Inc, established in 1978. ReProp is a specialty real estate collateral lender specializing in commercial, industrial, and agricultural loans. With over 36 years of experience in commercial real estate, ReProp can usually find a creative solution for even the most difficult collateral. All information can be found on www.repropfinancial.com.



