Reprop Financial Provides Commercial Lending for Bakery in Eureka, CA

Eureka, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/07/2020 --ReProp Financial has been a private money lender for over 36 years. In a continuing campaign of success stories, ReProp Financial would like to showcase a new success story out of Eureka, California.



A local wholesale bread supplier reached out to ReProp Financial for a loan after the only other wholesale bread seller in town stopped their distribution. Looking to fill that void for local merchants, the borrower requested assistance. This borrower fills a gap in production much needed in the area. ReProp provided them a loan of $475,000 with a collateral valuation set at $740,000 on a 24-month term bridge loan. The borrower plans to exit the loan with SBA/Conventional financing once their increased business stabilizes.



ReProp Financial Founder and CEO, Glenn Goldan, is always ready to help. Glenn's background in agency, brokerage, and property management to development, legislative reform, and consulting, has helped mold ReProp Financial. To submit a loan or learn more information, please visit www.repropfinancial.com.



About ReProp

ReProp Financial, a private money lender, is a division of ReProp Investments Inc, established in 1978. ReProp is a specialized real estate collateral lender specializing in commercial, industrial and agricultural loans. With over 36 years of experience in commercial real estate, ReProp can usually find a creative solution for even the most difficult collateral. All information can be found on www.repropfinancial.com.



Contact:

Glenn Goldan

goldan@reprop.net