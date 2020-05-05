ReProp Financial Provides Construction Financing on Multi-Use Building

Eureka, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/05/2020 --ReProp Financial has been a private money lender for over 30 years. Established in Eureka, California, ReProp Financial continues to create success stories for businesses requiring a commercial, industrial or agricultural loan. Financing for approved clients ranges from $100,000 to $1,500,000 in many western states.



Recently, ReProp Financial provided financing for a multi-use building near a marina in California. The property owner previously utilized funding from a major bank but, when additional requirements were implemented by the bank, the borrower decided to look for another low-cost option in the form of a construction loan provider. Due to the high-paced nature of the situation, the borrower needed financing fast enough to avoid losing time in the summer building season. ReProp Financial stepped in and was able to provide a loan amount of $877,500 with a collateral valuation set at $1,350,000. This loan is on a 12-month term.



With the quick turn-around from ReProp Financial, the owner is able to complete their project, which will convert an aging parking lot into a multi-use building equipped with retail space, office rooms, and additional space for residential living. Each new addition will be on separate floors and will all overlook the marina.



ReProp Financial owner and CEO, Glenn Goldan, has extensive knowledge and a long history in real estate. From agency, brokerage, and property management to development, legislative reform, and consulting, he is here to help. To submit a loan or learn more information, please visit www.repropfinancial.com.



About ReProp Financial

ReProp Financial, a private money lender, is a division of ReProp Investments Inc, established in 1978. ReProp is a specialized real estate collateral lender specializing in commercial, industrial and agricultural loans. With over 30 years of experience in commercial real estate, ReProp can usually find a creative solution for even the most difficult collateral. All information can be found on www.repropfinancial.com.



Contact:

Glenn Goldan

goldan@reprop.net