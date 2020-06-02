Reprop Financial Provides Financing for Light Industrial Building in Hollister, CA

Eureka, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/02/2020 --ReProp Financial has been a private money lender for over 30 years. In a continuing campaign of success stories, ReProp Financial would like to showcase a new success story based in Hollister, California.



Many times, clients struggle with bank financing, which was the case for a client looking to refinance his multi-tenant light industrial building, located adjacent to an airfield within airfield access. The use of this property means the client is not eligible for bank financing. ReProp Financial provided their borrower loan financing for $1,500,000 with an 8.99% interest rate and a collateral valuation set at $3,615,000 for 24 months. The borrower plans to refinance with a local credit union or a possible sale of the building which is listed at $10 million.



ReProp Financial can be contacted at www.repropfinancial.com or by phone at 1 (800) 444-2948. Owner and CEO, Glenn Goldan, provides extensive knowledge and a long history in real estate. From agency, brokerage, and property management to development, legislative reform, and consulting, he has extensive knowledge in the field. ReProp Financial is ready to assist you with all loan questions and is always ready to help.



About ReProp Financial

ReProp Financial, a private money lender, is a division of ReProp Investments Inc, established in 1978. ReProp is a specialized real estate collateral lender specializing in commercial, industrial and agricultural loans. With over 30 years of experience in commercial real estate, ReProp can usually find a creative solution for even the most difficult collateral. All information can be found on www.repropfinancial.com.



Contact:

Glenn Goldan

goldan@reprop.net