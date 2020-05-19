ReProp Financial Provides Financing for Light Industrial Building in Salem, Oregon

Eureka, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/19/2020 --ReProp Financial has been a private money lender for over 30 years. Success for ReProp Financial spans further than the California area. A recent project was completed in Salem, Oregon.



Agricultural production is continually increasing across the United States. The borrowers in this case had received financing for a light industrial building outside of Salem, Oregon. Due to unforeseen circumstances, the bank demanded an exit of their loan. ReProp Financial was able to step in and refinance the property, providing capital for further buildout. This loan was priced at $1,900,00 and had a collateral valuation set at $4,100,000 with a 36 month term.



ReProp Financial is happy to answer any questions about loan rates and offers a list of even more success stories on their website at www.repropfinancial.com. ReProp Financial owner and CEO, Glenn Goldan, has extensive knowledge and a long history in real estate and is ready to assist with loan questions. Contact ReProp Financial today at 1 (800) 444-2948.



About ReProp Financial

ReProp Financial, a private money lender, is a division of ReProp Investments Inc, established in 1978. ReProp is a specialized real estate collateral lender specializing in commercial, industrial, and agricultural loans. With over 30 years of experience in commercial real estate, ReProp can usually find a creative solution for even the most difficult collateral. All information can be found on www.repropfinancial.com.



