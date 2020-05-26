Reprop Financial Provides Lending Assistance for Lake Tahoe Lakefront Home

Eureka, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/26/2020 --ReProp Financial has been a private money lender for over 30 years. Success for ReProp Financial spans further than the California area. Financing for approved clients ranges from $100,000 to $1,500,000 in many western states.



A new client owned a vacation home with lakefront access in Lake Tahoe. The borrower fully paid off their vacation home and was free and clear but needed cash in hand for a new business expansion. ReProp Financial provided lending assistance with a total loan amount of $525,000 with collateral valuation set at $1,950,000 with a 36-month term lease. The loan rate is set at 6.99% with minimal stipulations and will be paid via a conventional refinance.



More information on loans, rate assistance, and contact information can be found on their website at www.repropfinancial.com. Rest assured, Reprop Financial Owner and CEO, Glenn Goldan, provides extensive knowledge and a long history in real estate and is ready to assist you with all loan questions. Contact ReProp Financial today at 1 (800) 444-2948.



About ReProp Financial

ReProp Financial, a private money lender, is a division of ReProp Investments Inc, established in 1978. ReProp is a specialized real estate collateral lender specializing in commercial, industrial and agricultural loans. With over 30 years of experience in commercial real estate, ReProp can usually find a creative solution for even the most difficult collateral. All information can be found on www.repropfinancial.com.



Contact:

Glenn Goldan

goldan@reprop.net