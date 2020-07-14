ReProp Financial Provides Lending for Motel Renovation in Northern California

Eureka, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/14/2020 --ReProp Financial has been a private money lender for over 36 years. Established in Eureka, California, ReProp Financial continues to create success stories for businesses requiring a commercial, industrial or agricultural loan, as well as new construction loans. Financing for approved clients ranges from $100,000 to $2,500,000 in many western states.



Recently, ReProp Financial provided financing for a motel renovation in northern California. The borrower became overwhelmed with construction and cleanup fees after the costs soared to nearly double the planned amount. This caused the borrower to need immediate financing, which ReProp Financial provided. The loan amount totaled to $800,000 with a collateral valuation of $3,300,000 on a 12-month term. Even with the additional costs, the borrower is happy with their motel renovations and plans to exit their loan with a bank refinance.



ReProp Financial is happy to answer any questions about loan rates and offers a list of even more success stories on their website at www.repropfinancial.com. ReProp Financial Founder and CEO, Glenn Goldan, has extensive knowledge and a long history in real estate and is ready to assist you with your loan questions. Contact ReProp Financial today at 1 (800) 444-2948.



About ReProp Financial

ReProp Financial, a private money lender, is a division of ReProp Investments Inc, established in 1978. ReProp is a specialized real estate collateral lender specializing in commercial, industrial and agricultural loans. With over 36 years of experience in commercial real estate, ReProp can usually find a creative solution for even the most difficult collateral. All information can be found on www.repropfinancial.com.



Contact:

Glenn Goldan

goldan@reprop.net