ReProp Financial Provides Loan for Distribution Center in San Francisco, CA

Eureka, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/29/2020 --ReProp Financial has been a private money lender for over 36 years. In a continuing campaign of success stories, ReProp Financial would like to showcase a new success story out of San Francisco, California.



When a borrower decided to purchase a 2,500 square foot warehouse he had been renting downtown, he required capital outside of bank financing. The distribution center was not eligible for FDIC bank financing, so he reached out to ReProp Financial. The solution was a mini-perm loan that the borrower will pay off with business proceeds. This loan totaled $600,000 with a collateral valuation of $1,050,000 on a five-year, first lien term loan and at a prime rate plus 4.74% (8.75%).



ReProp Financial is happy to answer any questions about loan rates and offers a list of even more success stories on their website at www.repropfinancial.com.



About ReProp Financial

ReProp Financial, a private money lender, is a division of ReProp Investments Inc, established in 1978. ReProp is a specialty real estate collateral lender specializing in commercial, industrial and agricultural loans. With over 36 years of experience in commercial real estate, ReProp can usually find a creative solution for even the most difficult collateral. All information can be found on www.repropfinancial.com.



