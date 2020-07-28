ReProp Financial Provides Rate and Term Refinance of Exotic Car Dealership

Eureka, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/28/2020 --ReProp Financial has been a private money lender for over 36 years. With offices in Eureka, California and Scottsdale Arizona, ReProp Financial continues to create success stories for businesses requiring a commercial, industrial or agricultural loan, both short term and long term, as well as construction loans. Commercial real estate is a broad industry and ReProp Financial's recent success story truly highlights this idea.



A borrower was preparing to sell their real estate and with a specialty niche as an exotic car business, the borrower knew to expect a longer market exposure time before finding the right buyer. Due to this long-time exposure process and the fact that his current loan was maturing, he asked ReProp Financial for financing options. ReProp provided the borrower with a $2,075,000 loan with a collateral valuation of $4,300,000 on an 18-month term. The loan will be paid once the property is sold.



Financing for approved clients ranges from $100,000 to $2,500,000 in many western states as showcased above. ReProp Financial Founder and CEO, Glenn Goldan, has extensive knowledge and a long history in real estate and is ready to answer all of your financing questions. To submit a loan or learn more information, please visit www.repropfinancial.com or call (800) 444-2948.



