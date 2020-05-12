ReProp Financial Turns Tap Room Dreams Into Reality

Eureka, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/12/2020 --ReProp Financial has been a private money lender for over 30 years. In a continuing campaign of success stories, ReProp Financial would like to showcase a new success story out of northern California.



When a few entrepreneurs applied for traditional funding to build their passion project, they waited several months just to be told "no". In the face of adversity, these entrepreneurs looked elsewhere and found ReProp Financial, who were able to turn their dream into a Tap Room, The Bigfoot Tap Room. ReProp was not only able to provide them with a construction loan for the building of their Tap Room, but also arranged a long-term loan amortized along with an SBA 504 second lien. The original loan amount was $620,00 with a collateral valuation set at $1,240,000 and a 36-month term. With the help of ReProp Financial, the Bigfoot Tap Room is now open for business.



ReProp Financial owner and CEO, Glenn Goldan, has extensive knowledge and a long history in real estate and is ready to assist you with your loan questions. Financing for approved clients ranges from $100,000 to $1,500,000 in many western states. To submit a loan or learn more information, please visit www.repropfinancial.com.



ReProp Financial, a private money lender, is a division of ReProp Investments Inc, established in 1978. ReProp is a specialized real estate collateral lender specializing in commercial, industrial, and agricultural loans. With over 30 years of experience in commercial real estate, ReProp can usually find a creative solution for even the most difficult collateral. All information can be found on www.repropfinancial.com.



